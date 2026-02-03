Arijit Singh gets a visit from Aamir Khan after 'retirement' from Bollywood, bonds with actor over kite-flying

On Monday afternoon, February 2, Aamir was spotted on the rooftop of Arijit’s residence, which also doubles as the singer’s studio, near Shibtala Ghat in Jiaganj. Visuals circulating on social media showed the actor flying a kite, accompanied by members of his crew, suggesting the moment was being filmed. The sight drew several onlookers to nearby terraces, eager to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. Reports also suggest that Arijit Singh briefly stepped out of frame while filming was underway.

Aamir travelled by road straight from Kolkata to Arijit Singh’s home in Jiaganj, keeping the visit discreet until his arrival late Sunday night, as reported by Free Press Journal. Despite efforts to stay under the radar, videos of Aamir’s presence soon surfaced online and went viral, alerting locals and fans in the neighbourhood.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a visit to singer Arijit Singh at his residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal, after the singer announced his retirement from playback singing recently. The actor landed in Kolkata on Sunday and was initially seen trying to dodge the paparazzi at the airport, before eventually being captured on camera smiling and waving at them.

Aamir Khan’s visit comes just days after Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing after a 15-year-long career in the industry. The two artists have shared a successful professional association over the years, collaborating on several memorable tracks, including Naina from Dangal, Tere Hawaale, Tur Kalleyan and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from Laal Singh Chaddha, and Sar Aankhon Pe Mere from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Arijit Singh announced his retirement On January 28, Arijit Singh announced on social media that he would no longer accept new playback singing assignments.

“God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music,” the singer wrote.

As of now, the exact reason behind Aamir Khan’s visit to Arijit Singh’s home remains undisclosed.