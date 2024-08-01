Who is Kiran Jopale, choreographer mistaken for Muttiah Muralitharan while acing Tauba Tauba steps

In an unexpected twist of fate, choreographer Kiran Jopale has become an internet sensation thanks to his dance moves to Vicky Kaushal’s recent hit Tauba Tauba. His performance has left viewers in awe, but what truly sets this story apart is that several people have been confusing him for Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan due to their striking resemblance. Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba fever: Why hook steps are dominating social media and promotions? Kiran Jopale posted the video of himself doing the hookstep of the song on social media.

While the resemblance between Kiran and Muralitharan has sparked amusement and intrigue, we take a look at what we know about the choreographer.

He is based out of Mumbai

He hails from Nashik, but is settled in Mumbai. After bagging a degree in Computer Engineering from College of Engineering Pune, Kiran decided to follow his passion for dance. He used social media to put out his dance videos, and has become a social media celebrity.

Garnered a reputation for himself in the dance space

Kiran has worked as an assistant choreographer for several music videos, and toured around the world for his workshop, Illaka Tera Dance Mera. In fact, he also has his own dance studio by the name, at Studio Loकal.

He is known for breaking stereotypes

Kiran Jopale has been using his dance moves to break several stereotypes. He is known for pulling off stunning choreographies in heels. He has remained unfazed by trolls calling him for dancing in heels, or being “too feminine” in the dance from following his passion, and bringing change in his own way.

He is very active on social media

Kiran has been using social media to upload his dance videos, which brought attention his way. His Instagram following is over 362K, with his YouTube channel having over 1 million subscribers.

Acing the Bollywood swag

When it comes to choreography, Kiran Jopale’s mastery lies in Bollywood swag. As reflected in his videos, Kiran is more inclined towards Bollywood style of dancing. He often makes reels on trending as well as latest songs of Bollywood.