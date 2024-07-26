Deepika Padukone says Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba is ‘coming out of people's ears’ these days

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a lengthy note about self-care and skincare. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she posted a bunch of photos, including several selfies with and without makeup. She also added disclaimers in which she spoke about how she isn't a selfie person. The actor also spoke about Karan Aujla's song Tauba Tauba. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone says she is not a selfie person as she posts a bunch of new pics; reveals her daily skincare routine) Deepika Padukone spoke about Vicky Kaushal's song Tauba Tauba.

Deepika Padukone talks about selfies

A part of her long post read, "Additional Disclaimers: I’m not a picture/ selfie person so kindly appreciate the fact that I’m sharing soo many with you’ll! I'm even wondering when and why I took these!? (Face with rolling eyes, grinning face with sweat and face with peeking eye emojis)."

Deepika shares her opinion on Tauba Tauba

Deepika added Tauba Tauba as the background song on her post. She wrote, "I just HAD to use this track because I love it and anyway it’s coming out of peoples ears no? (Woman shrugging and grinning face with sweat emojis)." The song Tauba Tauba is from Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The song has become very popular because of its upbeat music and hook step.

About Deepika's projects

Fans saw Deepika last in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie is set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.