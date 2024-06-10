Who was Noor Malabika Das? Everything to know about The Trial actor found dead in her Mumbai flat

The news of actor Noor Malabika Das, who was last seen with Kajol in the 2023 legal drama, The Trial, dying by suicide has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. The actor was found dead in her flat in Mumbai. (Also read: Kajol's co-star Noor Malabika Das dies; police perform last rites as no one from family comes forward) At the moment, police suspect that Noor Malabika Das committed suicide.

It is believed that Noor died at her flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area on Thursday (June 6). She was 31.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Who was Noor Malabika Das?

Before entering showbiz, Noor worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. She hailed from Assam. She ventured into acting, dabbling in different mediums. She made appearances in several projects such as Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, Backroad Hustle and more. She was last seen in Kajol and Jissu Sengupta's The Trial.

Her social media presence

The actor was quite active on social media, and had over 163K followers on Instagram. She used the virtual medium to often share a glimpse of her life -- onset and offset -- through photos and videos with her Insta fam.

Last year, in May 2023, Noor had shared a photo with Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey and wrote, “Starting of Mumbai journey 2018..one of my favourite & great actor (friend) One & only Pandey Jee… I still love this song tụhi mera pyar gori.”

In March 2023, she posted several pictures with Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Her last post was last week where she stressed on self-love.

“There is only one face and that is @noormalabika1 matching with no one else nd I no need to see the mirror my beauty is according to your reflection. My mirror is the world sometimes it’s sweet, sometimes better,sometimes silly, sometimes playful, sometimes naughty, sometimes jolly, sometimes kind, sometimes cool, sometimes fire, sometimes childish, sometimes matured.. according to the swing,” she wrote.

About the case

It was reported that Noor’s neighbours had informed police after they noticed a foul smell coming from her flat in Lokhandwala.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into her death. Her family has also been informed. The actor was cremated on Sunday by an NGO after he family didn't come forward to claim her body.

All India Cine Workers Association has also written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding a probe into her death.

“Her untimely death is a poignant reminder of the disturbing trend of suicides within the Indian film fraternity. The recurrence of such tragic incidents within the Bollywood industry calls for a serious introspection and a thorough investigation into the underlying causes. It is imperative to explore all possible factors, including the potential for foul play, to ensure that the truth is brought to light and justice is served,” read the letter.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918