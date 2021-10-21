Why not ask men to cover up?: Esha Gupta on being trolled for her sultry pictures

Esha Gupta has often been trolled and slut-shamed for putting up sultry pictures of herself on her social media. Recently, she posted some pictures while sunbathing in a balcony. They featured her topless, with her back facing the camera. And once again, her Instagram was flooded with risqué comments.

“It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, ‘Waah bhai, kya body hai!’” Gupta tells us. She expresses her exasperation over people who hold women responsible for promoting rape with their outfit choices: “It’s their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman’s clothes making people think about rape is problematic.”

Though trolls used to bother her a few years back, she has now learnt to turn a deaf ear to them. The One Day: Justice Delivered (2019) actor elaborates, “I’ve become matured to the level where I don’t react anymore. I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do. Once I remember putting up a picture in a saree and somebody writing, ‘Aaj poore kapdon mein photo daala hai!’ When I post a picture with makeup on, people call me ‘plastic beauty’. And when I post a picture without it, they call me ugly and say that I need to put on makeup.”

The problem lies at a basic level, believes Gupta. “There are many who don’t like girls who’re upfront. They like cutesy girls. But people know that I’m strong and if someone slaps me, I’m going to slap them twice,” she says, adding, “This isn’t just limited to our country. It happens everywhere else in the world despite conversations going on about gender inequality and sexism. I wish we become more progressive in our thoughts.”