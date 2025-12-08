Why Vikram Bhatt and wife were arrested by Rajasthan Police: All about Murdia biopic and alleged 30 crore scam

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife were arrested by the Udaipur Police on Sunday in Mumbai. The couple’s arrest was in connection with a complaint filed against them by a businessman who had produced one of Vikram’s recent films, with allegations of fraud. Vikram Bhatt was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Sunday in a cheating case.

What are the allegations against Vikram Bhatt

The Bhatts were arrested in a ₹30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan. Vikram and Shwetambari Bhatt, along with six others, are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies. A police official told PTI, “Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of ₹200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences.”

Police said that, in their preliminary investigations, they found that Dr Murdia was introduced to Vikram Bhatt by an acquaintance with a proposal to produce a biopic about his late wife. An agreement signed between the two in May 2024 stated that Murdia would produce four films, including the biopic. The total deal was valued at ₹47 crore. While the first two projects were completed, the remaining films were never made, following which Murdia filed the complaint.

PTI reported that the probe by Udaipur police has found that the accused prepared fake documents (bills of fake vendors) with the intention of cheating and defrauding the complainant of crores of rupees. The accused allegedly siphoned off approximately ₹30 crore from Murdia.

What Vikram Bhatt’s lawyers said

Vikram Bhatt has denied the charges against him in the past. On Sunday, the couple’s lawyers - Rakesh Singh and Sanjay Singh - claimed the couple were arrested without due process, following which they were threatened and forced to sign a document.

The couple was produced in court, where the Bhatts’ lawyers claimed mistreatment. They said the police threatened that they would torture him in Rajasthan if he did not sign the document as per their wish. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court allowed transit remand till December 9.