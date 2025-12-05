Why was Shah Rukh Khan not seen in Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show Two Much? Here's what he said

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna debuted as hosts of the talk show Two Much a few months ago. From Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, several celebrities were part of the show. But many wondered why Shah Rukh Khan was not one of the guests. Was he not invited? Was he busy? Shah Rukh Khan himself has cleared the air and shared why he did not come on the show, even as he made sure to watch each of the episodes. (Also read: Two Much with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan review: Far too little, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show tests your patience) Shah Rukh Khan shared why he missed appearing in the show Two Much.

What Shah Rukh said

Shah Rukh said during a conversation with BBC Asian Network, “I am doing a film right now! I told her (Kajol). I was injured too. I felt really bad. I would have loved to have come on it, except for the food-eating part, there was so much food to eat!”

He added, “I am so sorry to you and to Twinkle, really. Just to let you know, I have seen all of them. It is my penance that I wasn't on the show, so I watch all of it!”

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for King. The actor recently suffered an arm injury which halted the shoot of the film.

More details

Meanwhile, both Shah Rukh and Kajol were in London to unveil a bronze statue of their pose from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The statue was unveiled at Leicester Square in London, in a first for an Indian movie. "Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!

Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail..

A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.

Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…" he added on his Instagram account.