Will Alia Bhatt feature in Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak’s Housewife with Rajkummar Rao?

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to star in a new project after spy action film Alpha and period romance, Love & War. As per Variety India, Alia will be part of Housewife, a relationship drama which is a project of Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Alpha and Love & War. (AFP)

About Alia Bhatt's new project Alia will essay the role of a housewife in the film, which is centred around a married couple. Actor Rajkummar Rao is reportedly in talks to play the male lead in the film. Though he has shown interest, he has yet to formally sign the contract. If both are part of the film, it will be their first collaboration.

Apart from playing the lead role, Alia will also co-produce this film under her Eternal Sunshine Productions, as per the report. She will collaborate with Abhishek’s Panorama Studios. The film is scheduled to go on floors in August-September this year. The project will begin after he completes the filming of his new film Drishyam 3.

What other projects will Alia be part of Reportedly, Alia is also in talks with several other projects for 2027, including Maddock Films’ horror-comedy film, Chamunda. Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she will play a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Bobby Deol.

The film was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release but was pushed to April 17, 2026. The film was postponed again and is expected to arrive later in 2026, though the exact date is yet to be announced. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. She was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra along with actor Vedang Raina.