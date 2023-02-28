‘With eight projects coming up, this is best phase of my career’

Actor Alok Pandey feels the industry tends to typecast actors. After playing actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, he started getting similar characters while after essaying the role of terrorist in Batla House he was flooded with negative characters.

“As an actor it’s very tough to say no to roles as they are far and few. After playing Chintu in Dhoni and Farhan Akhtar’s friend in Lucknow Central I was on the verge of getting typecast. That’s the reason I started taking up negative roles but my interrogation scene with John Abrahm in Batla... clicked and what followed was more roles of terrorist, goon or villain,” shares the Special Ops actor. Pandey has done a series of projects where he plays a negative role.

“I played a baddie in the series Dongri to Dubai, The Psychiatrist followed by Konkona Sen’s The Rapist and then again, a negative on OTT series Chote Yadav. However after a variety of negative shades I am finally playing a positive in the film Ek Kori Prem Katha Film, Pankaj (Kapur) sir’s son in the film Seher, Jimmy Shergill’s friend in Aazam and in Phir Aai Haseen Dilruba with Vikrant Massey, Taapse Pannu that I wrapped recently in Agra where I am playing a cop. It’s very tough to strike a balance between two extremes of characters.”

After wrapping eight projects Pandey feels very content. “I completed my theatrical education from Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow in 2011. I came to Mumbai a decade back and believe 2023 will be a golden year for me. I am in the best phase of my career so far! I won’t say that I am flooded with roles but surely in a position to select my projects. Directors give me liberty to innovate and improvise on my character, this is really important for me as an artiste.”

Currently the youngster is on a visit to Dadoun village, 12 kms from Shahjahanpur. “I got a chance to spent some time with my family and will celebrate Holi with them. There are talks to visit BNA for an interaction with the students. Thereafter, back to the grind in Mumbai. Thankfully, regular shoots keep bringing me to hometown.”