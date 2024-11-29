Yami Gautam holds son Vedavid close in first pic shared by husband Aditya Dhar on her 36th birthday. See post

Actor Yami Gautam clocked her 36th birthday on Thursday and her husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared a sweet post for her. Taking to Instagram, Aditya Dhar, for the first time ever, shared a picture of their son Vedavid. He, however, didn't reveal his face. (Also Read | New mommy Yami Gautam returns to gym, says ‘it’s time to get fit': Pic) Aditya Dhar shared a picture of Yami Gautam and their son Vedavid.

Aditya shares post on Yami's birthday

Yami, dressed in a black outfit, sat on chair enjoying her beverage, in the first picture of the post. She made a goofy pose and laughed for the camera in another picture. The actor, dressed in a pink top, black trousers and white shoes, posed in a garden.

Yami poses with son in unseen pic

In the last photo, Yami held Vedavid in her arms as she smiled at him. The toddler turned his face away from the camera. The mother-son duo was seen spending some time outdoors. While Yami was dressed in a blue outfit, Vedavid opted for a pink sweater and red pants. He also wore a cap.

Sharing the post, Aditya captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my better half!! Love You Vedu ki Mummy!" He also added the hashtags-- Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal and Gorgeous Lady In The House. Reacting to it, Yami commented, "Awwwww… Thank you, Vedu ke papa." Re-sharing Aditya's post on her Instagram Stories, Yami said, "JD ke papa (JD's papa)."

About Yami and Aditya

Yami and Aditya welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into their family in May this year. Along with the announcement, they also shared that they have named him Vedavid. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.

About Yami's films

Fans will see Yami in the comedy Dhoom Dhaam along with Pratik Gandhi. She was last seen in Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019. The decision stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.