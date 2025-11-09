Yami Gautam reacts as Haq shows box office growth due to positive word of mouth: ‘No foul-play or any gimmicks’

Actor Yami Gautam is basking in the success of her film Haq, which was released in theatres on Friday. The film had a decent opening on Friday and showed 100% growth on Saturday. The actor took to her X account to react to the film's organic growth at the box office and said that she will ‘cherish’ this moment for the rest of her life. (Also read: Emotional Muslim woman kisses Yami Gautam's hand after watching Haq, thanks her for ‘giving her strength to fight’) Yami Gautam has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in Haq.

What Yami said

Yami reacted to a user who posted about the box office performance of Haq and said, “Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer shows a MASSIVE 100% growth on Day 2 and is set to soar even higher on Sunday! GOOD FILMS always find their audience — and #HAQ is proving it loud and clear! 💥The positive word of mouth is doing wonders now!”

She reposted it on her feed and wrote in the caption, “The power of ‘Word of mouth’ .No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life (folded hands emoticon)”

About Haq

As per the latest report on Sacnilk, Haq has collected ₹ 7.92 crore by 7 PM. It is directed by Suparn Varma. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, Aseem Hattangady and Vartika Singh in key roles, alongside Yami and Emraan in the lead.

Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Shah Bano Begum's daughter, seeking a stay on the release of the film.