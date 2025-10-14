Yograj Singh recalls being insulted on set: ‘If you do that again, I’ll smash the chair on your head’

Actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh recently shared a candid account of an incident that tested his patience and self-respect. Speaking on the Fivewood Podcast, Yograj recalled a moment during a film shoot when a producer insulted him and how he made sure it never happened again. Actor Yograj Singh shared a story from a film shoot where he faced disrespect from a producer but maintained professionalism throughout his career.

Yograj recounts a bad experience on sets

Yograj recalled an incident when he was working on a film with an injured leg. "Once, I was doing a film with an injured leg, and they took my chair out of the vanity van and kept it outside. I told that man, ‘Today you’ve removed my chair from the van. If you do this again, I will take the same chair and bash your head in with it’,” he said.

Despite the heated exchange, Yograj clarified that he has never been unprofessional or caused any financial loss to his producers. “I’ve never thrown tantrums, nor have I caused any loss. No producer can say they suffered because of me. Maybe some artists have said things out of jealousy, but everyone I’ve worked with has liked me,” he said.

Yograj talks about his remuneration

The actor, who has appeared in over 200 films across languages, including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Singh is Bliing, and Indian 2, revealed that he has never demanded a fixed fee for his work. He revealed that he has done many films and songs where he asked the producer to give his fees in a closed envelope, and they have ranged from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh.

Yograj, father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, began his acting career in the 1970s after a brief stint in cricket. Even today, he continues to work passionately in Punjabi cinema. He said he has never said no in his life, and no producer has ever left his house disappointed, he said, emphasising that for him, acting has always been about dedication, not ego.