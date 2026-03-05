'Young' Salman Khan has internet floored in new BTS pictures from Battle of Galwan set; fans love his clean-shaven look

On Thursday, some pictures from the sets of Battle of Galwan surfaced online. In one of the images, Salman was seen posing with a crew member who was covered in Holi colours. Another picture showed Salman surrounded by a group of young actors dressed in military-style uniforms for the film. The actors gathered around the star for a group photograph, flashing wide smiles as they stood alongside him. Salman kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and denim jeans.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan i s currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan . New behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets show Salman flaunting a clean-shaven look while posing for cheerful photos with crew members. Fans cannot stop gushing about how good he looks.

Fans could not stop praising Salman’s clean-shaven look. One comment read, “He looks better without the moustache. I think some reshoots are going on for the film well, I wish all the best. May this film bring his comeback.” Another wrote, “He looks good here. I really hope Battle of Galwan is successful for Salman’s sake.” Another comment read, “Looking like the young Salman Khan. Beard and moustache don't suit him.” Another wrote, “he's literally reverse ageing.” Another added, “Bhai looks handsome and happy.”

Some fans were also happy to see Salman smiling, as he was recently seen looking distressed after his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, was hospitalised due to a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. The veteran writer is now recovering after undergoing a small procedure.

About Battle of Galwan Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. The film will depict the brutal confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops, where soldiers fought without firearms.

The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role along with Chitrangada Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Abhilash Chaudhary in supporting roles.

In an earlier interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Salman had described the film as “physically demanding”. He said, “It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, 2026.