Your Weekend Watch Guide: Teachers who inspire us

Earlier this week Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz, a former school teacher, as her running mate and my social feeds are full of people sharing stories about memorable teachers. My personal story is about convocation day in my school - when all my teachers wished me luck in college and success in finding a good job, my Hindi teacher Afzal Khan simply said “Jahan jao, khush raho” (May you find happiness where you go). Here’s your weekend watchlist celebrating teachers who inspired us. Also read: Bollywood teachers who rode high on style Aamir Khan won hearts with his portrayal of a teacher in Taare Zameen Par.

Friday evening

Movie: Dead Poets Society (1989)

The first of two Robin Williams entries on this week’s watchlist, Dead Poets Society is about an English teacher John Keating in an elite boarding school who inspires his students through poetry. When Keating is finalled forced to leave the school after being scapegoated for a tragedy, his students show their support by reciting Oh Captain, My Captain, a truly inspiring scene.

Friday Night and Saturday Morning

Series: Abbott Elementary Season 1 (2021)

Created by the talented Quinta Brunson who also stars in the show, Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom about an underfunded school and the optimistic teachers who try their best to give their students a good education. Special mention must be made of Sheryl Lee Ralph who plays a veteran teacher who is jaded about the school system, but hasn’t lost her love for teaching.

Saturday Afternoon

Movie: Sir (1993)

The perfect example of Bollywood adding masala to a story, Sir tells the story of Aman Verma, a college lecturer who helps a gangster’s daughter overcome her speech impediment. As a result he gets caught up in a gang war and must find a way to make peace amongst the differing factions. The movie is anchored by great performances from Naseeruddin Shah and Paresh Rawal.

Saturday Night



Movie: Good Will Hunting (1997)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and Robin Williams won for Best Supporting Actor for this movie about a self-taught genius janitor who is paired with a sensitive teacher who brings him out of his shell. The movie heralded the rise of Damon and Affleck who continue to be powerful creative forces in Hollywood.

Sunday Morning

Not all teachers are human. This Oscar-winning documentary follows the story of Craig Foster, a free-diver in South Africa who forms a bond with an octopus. Foster talks about how this relationship helped him understand the fragility of life and the bond humans have with nature.

Sunday Afternoon

Movie: Taare Zameen Par (2007)

In Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan plays a teacher who uses the power of art and imagination to help a child with his dyslexia. Khan directed the movie himself when he fell in love with the script by Amole Gupte. The movie features a sensitive performance by child actor Darsheel Safary.

Sunday Night

Movie: School of Rock (2003)

A struggling guitarist pretends to be a substitute teacher to make some money and finds his perfect band in a class of middle school students. Jack Black channels his inner rockstar and creates musical movie magic in this heartwarming and hilarious comedy. And every piece of music you hear is performed and sung by the students themselves!