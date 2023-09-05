Teacher’s Day: Bollywood teachers who rode high on style

Kareena Kapoor, Kurbaan (2009) Sushmita Sen taught us sarees can be fun, functional yet progressive

Kareena Kapoor set the quintessential Indo-western teacher’s style

Playing the role of college professor Avantika Ahuja in Kurbaan, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan set the quintessential Indo-western teacher’s style in earthy tones of rust, burgundy, blue, black etc,. With her character based in Delhi, she played around a lot with layering. From a full-sleeved tee paired with a zari border skirt and churidaar underneath the skirt to scarves and embellished mojris styled with other fits, she served well. She also kept a balance between elegant anarkali sets and simple kurtis and denims. As for accessories, she made a case for silver danglers and kadas and glammed up with kohl rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks and nude brown lipstick.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mohabbatein (2000)

Shah Rukh Khan set the ball rolling for rimmed glasses and pullovers draped over the shoulders trend

Bringing back the nerdy teacher look in early 2000 was actor Shah Rukh Khan as he portrayed the role of Raj Aryan in the film with rimless glasses. With sweaters draped over his shoulders throughout the film, he was the torch-bearer for sporting the pullovers in this unusual style. It set the ball rolling for the boy next door fit and charmed its way into the fashion scene, as it still remains one of his iconic movie looks so far.

Shahid Kapoor, Pathshaala (2010)

Shahid Kapoor made a case for crisp white shirts, waist coats and denim pairings

Making a case for effortless and timeless outfits was actor Shahid Kapoor as he played the role of English and music teacher Rahul Prakash Udyavar in the film. With waist coats teamed with a crisp white shirt, denim and side sling bag, it spelled suave in every sense. He also layered jumpers over shirts and got it right with his side-parted long hair.

Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na (2004)

Sushmita Sen gave an uber sensuous makeover to chiffon sarees

Leaving everyone awestruck with her dressing sense was actor Sushmita Sen in the role of Chemistry teacher Chandni Chopra in the film. Wearing breezy, sleek and colourful chiffon sarees, it became all the rage after she celebrated it with her character. From the famous red and black polka dot saree to the halterneck bikini blouses, she taught us sarees can be fun, functional yet symbolise freedom and progressiveness, far from the traditional six yards that we were used to seeing.

Archana Puran Singh, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain (1998)

Archana Puran Singh redefined formal work wear style with pastel blazers and dresses

One of the most stylish and funniest characters from the film, English teacher Miss Briganza, enacted by actor Archana Puran Singh is a fresh memory for many. Making a statement with her ahead of the times style and her well-set and blow dried hair, she was the bona fide hot professor! She redefined formal work wear style with her wardrobe consisting of pastel blazers and matching dresses, fun tops, finished off with pearl jewellery.