Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office day 8 collection: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film may cross 50 crore this weekend

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke slowed down during the week but film trade analysts still expect the film to cross ₹50 crore by this weekend. The Laxman Utekar film currently stands at an 8-day total of ₹40.8 crore. It collected ₹3.42 crore on Friday. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings with staff at home: ‘I enjoy it’ Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collection

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day eight collection of the film on Twitter along with a prediction for the weekend. He tweeted on Saturday, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke remains rock-steady on [second] Fri… Expect a jump in biz over the weekend, has chances of hitting/crossing ₹ 50 cr by Sun night, if the strong trend continues… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr [better than Thu 3.24 cr]. Total: ₹ 40.77 cr. #India biz.”

Sharing the collections of national chains, he added, "*National chains* / Week 2… Fri: 2.12 cr [better than *Week 1* Wed: 2.05 cr and Thu: 1.97 cr] #ZHZB biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 37.35 cr #Boxoffice."

Vicky on film's success

Vicky Kaushal recently said he always knew that a "simple story" like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will connect with people, which is why the love that the movie is receiving theatrically is "beyond numbers" for the team. He said the film, about an Indore-based couple struggling for privacy in a joint family set-up, was narrated to him during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic when theatrical releases were not doing well.

“The film was narrated to us right after the second wave of Covid when the situation was a lot more tense. It was like, 'What will happen to Bollywood? What kind of films are coming, not coming?' Then a simple story like this came to me. I just knew this will connect with people,” he told reporters at the success event of the movie.

Vicky thanks audience

"Now, that people are loving it, for us, it's even beyond numbers...To see families coming and watching the film is the real joy. Now that the film has worked in cinema halls, we are here to thank all of you," he added.

