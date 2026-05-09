Zareen Khan shares throwback video on her mother's first birthday after her death, pens emotional note

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Zareen Khan is remembering her late mother with a heavy heart as she marks her first birthday since her passing. The actor shared an emotional throwback video from one of her mother’s earlier birthday celebrations, accompanied by a deeply heartfelt note expressing her longing to carry forward everything her mother began and the values she left behind.

Zareen Khan shared a touching throwback video of her mother.

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Zareen Khan’s mother’s life mission

Zareen shared a heartwarming video of her mother on May 9, capturing a cherished moment from a past birthday celebration. In the clip, her mother is seen cutting a chocolate cake while dressed in an orange kurta paired with a dupatta, as loved ones in the background sing the birthday song for her.

Zareen Khan's Instagram story dated May 9, 2026. (Instagram)

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the emotional memory, the Veer actor revealed that she now hopes to carry forward her mother’s mission of ensuring that no one around her goes unfed. She wrote in the text overlaid on the video, “Happy Birthday mom. Making sure everyone ate was like her life mission and I’ll make sure i continue tht…Insha Allah!” Zareen Khan’s mother’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the emotional memory, the Veer actor revealed that she now hopes to carry forward her mother’s mission of ensuring that no one around her goes unfed. She wrote in the text overlaid on the video, “Happy Birthday mom. Making sure everyone ate was like her life mission and I’ll make sure i continue tht…Insha Allah!” Zareen Khan’s mother’s death {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Parveen Khan, the mother of Zareen Khan, passed away on April 8 at a hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged age-related illness. She was 65 years old and reportedly died due to organ failure after battling health complications for a long time. Confirming the heartbreaking news, Zareen’s team had issued an official statement that read, “This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parveen Khan, the mother of Zareen Khan, passed away on April 8 at a hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged age-related illness. She was 65 years old and reportedly died due to organ failure after battling health complications for a long time. Confirming the heartbreaking news, Zareen’s team had issued an official statement that read, “This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April.” {{/usCountry}}

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On April 17, Zareen had shared an emotional montage featuring precious memories with her mother, including a childhood photograph, a fun dance challenge, and several goofy selfie videos that captured their close bond. Accompanying the video was a heartbreaking note in which the actor poured out her grief and sense of loss.

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She wrote, “My Mother, my first love, my best friend, my baby, my world, my everything…It’s been 10 days that you are gone. I’m not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I’m going through right now without you. There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents’ love in Jannat…Until we meet again. Parveen Khan 08.04.2026 – 09.05.1965.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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