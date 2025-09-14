Zayed Khan talks about India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025: 'Jitne sambandh bante hai ban ne do'

As the cricketing world braces for one of the most anticipated matches of the year, India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, actor Zayed Khan has thrown his full support behind Team India. He has voiced his confidence in the new generation of players amid heightened tensions between the two countries following Operation Sindoor. Zayed Khan supports the India Vs Pakistan match during the Asia Cup 2025 despite political tensions and believes in Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy.

Zayed Khan backs India Vs Pak match

Talking to news agency ANI, Zayed said, “I think India will knock it out of the park. I think India is a very good team aur mujhe lagta hai ki 100 per cent India jeetne waali hai (I think India is going to win 100 per cent).”

When asked if the match should be played despite the political tensions between the two countries, he said, "Kyu nahi yar, sports to sports hai, jo bhi sambandh bante hai ban ne do (Why not? Sport is sport. Whatever relations can be made, let them be made)."

He also fully believed in Surya Kumar Yadav's captaincy for the Asia Cup and said, “SKY is such a good batsman. He also has experience in IPL. He can be a good captain. The new generation should also take responsibility. Let them take it.”

India at the Asia Cup

India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. After dismissing the UAE for a mere 57 runs in just 13.1 overs, the defending champions comfortably chased down the target.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is set for 8 pm IST on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This match marks Suryakumar Yadav’s first time captaining India against their fierce rivals. Depending on how the tournament unfolds, the two teams could face each other up to three times, including a potential final showdown.

Meanwhile, Zayed is gearing up to make his digital debut with the upcoming project, The Film That Never Was.