Zeenat Aman calls most designer outfits 'unwearable', recalls 'impossibly wealthy friend routinely gifting' them to her

Trust Zeenat Aman to say it as it is! The veteran actor did not mince her words in her latest Instagram post, where she called out the current state of fashion, saying she finds most of the designer outfits to be ‘unwearable’. The actor also shared details of the strong collaboration she developed with the ‘formidably talented’ Bhanu Athaiya in the course of her career in the film industry. (Also read: Zeenat Aman shares pic of her sans make-up, says she still gets nervous before events: ‘I start out as frumpy Z aunty’) Zeenat Aman talked about her taste in fashion in a new post.(Instagram)

What Zeenat said

In a new post, Zeenat shared a picture of herself wearing a designer outfit and began by writing in the caption, “I’ve been blessed by the hand of many a genius in my life. The very best in not just cinema, but also fashion. The formidably talented Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Academy award winner, designed my costumes for over 15 movies including Satyam Shivam Sundaram."

Zeenat added, "She was prolific and meticulous, and soon after our first partnership had a mannequin made to my measurements. It would stand in her studio, and on this inanimate bust she would actualise the fantastical ideas that appeared in her mind. I only had to pop in very occasionally for trials, an arrangement that was most suitable to my schedule. No other designer in my life has come close to creating outfits for me that were as comfortable as they were sensual.”

‘I am quite the casual dresser’

She went on to add, “I am constantly tickled by my persona as a woman of high fashion. Those who know me know that I am quite the casual dresser. One who finds most designer outfits unwearable! An impossibly wealthy friend of mine, with museumesque mansions in Dubai and London, would routinely gift me haute couture and then rue the fact that their fate was to moulder in my wardrobe. It’s an unfortunate fate shared by my most prized heirlooms. My mother’s exquisite sarees, the most meaningful clothing I own, also languish in the depths of my closet. Perhaps one day I will have the wherewithal to wear them or repurpose them into new outfits more suitable to my taste.”

Zeenat is all set to make a comeback in Bun Tikki, which also stars Shabana Azmi and is directed by Faraaz Arif Ansari. She will also be a part of the Netflix show The Royals, starring Ishan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi.