Zeenat Aman wore ‘titillating outfit’ for Pukar song: Amitabh Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane and recalled working with Amitabh Bachchan in their 1983 film Pukar. Taking to Instagram, Zeenat shared the video of the song Samundar Mein Nahake from the film. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman urges women in the industry to push for pay parity: ‘I remember more than 50 years ago…’) Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Pukar song Samundar Mein Nahake.

Zeenat Aman on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Pukar

The song, featuring Zeenat and Amitabh Bachchan, was set on Goa beaches. Zeenat recalled the brief she was given for the song--to look pretty. Speaking about herself featuring in the song, Zeenat shared she "was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf" even though she didn't know how to swim. She added that Amitabh "pranced around me like an ardent bird of paradise". Zeenat revealed it was Amitabh's first shoot after the life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie (1982).

Zeenat opens up on shooting for Samundar Mein Nahake

Sharing the video, Zeenat captioned the post, "Uff.. I’ll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It’s just so damn hot! The weather, I mean. Though I won’t be too coy to say that Mr Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too. Director-producer Ramesh Behl’s Pukar was a blast to shoot. Its anti-colonial underpinning, excellent cast and catchy songs were what drew me to the script."

Zeenat was told to 'look pretty'

Zeenat opened up about shooting for the song. "Now Goa in the early 80s was quiet, idyllic and unpeopled. So Samundar Mein Naha Ke was shot on an empty beach, and it was an easy-breezy affair. For me, at least! I didn’t have any lip-syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn. The brief was as basic as they come - look pretty! So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird of paradise," she added.

The actor opened up about not knowing how to swim even though she was "writhing in the swash". "My otherwise seamless performance was hindered by one small fact - I can’t swim! I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater) for those shots of me writhing in the swash! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did a convincing job of being a jal pari (mermaid). Whether romantic or platonic, send this post to the person who owes you a beachside getaway this summer!" she added.

Zeenat on Amitabh working post accident

Talking about Amitabh, Zeenat shared how the film's shooting was done after his accident. "P.S: Here’s another titbit for you. This was Mr Bachchan’s first shoot after the life-threatening accident he suffered on the sets of Coolie in 1982. Bachchan mania was well-established in the country by then, and the nation practically held its breath till he was in the clear. So as you can imagine, the atmosphere on set was particularly buoyant during the making of this film," concluded her post.

About Pukar

Pukar (1983) is an action film directed by Ramesh Behl. It also starred Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim, among others. It is a film about freedom fighters trying to liberate Goa from the Portuguese.