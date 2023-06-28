‘Born x Raised’ co-founder Chris Printup dies in tragic car accident months after father's demise

Born x Raised co-founder Chris Printup, akaSpanto, has died in a tragic car accident on Tuesday, June 27, Opoyi reported. Printup created the famed companywith Alex ‘2Tone’ Erdmann a decade ago. Some of their high-profile collabs included New Era, Converse, Babylon, as well as several Los Angeles franchises like the Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams, and LAFC. Chris Printup was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013, a month after he started Born x Raised (bornxraised/Instagram)

Printup was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013, a month after he started Born x Raised. In 2018, it was reported that he was cancer-free. In an Instagram post just six months ago, Printup took to Instagram to share a reflective post about his health and journey.

“I just want to take a moment to take a long, hard look back and what has happened over the last ten years. I think if you would take a peek at my instagram and see the highlight reel and think it might’ve been easy - but.. from where ive started (like in the early years of my life).. growing up my dad was homeless and my mom was mentally ill - I spent a lot of time in and out of the system from an early age from central juvenile hall to many years spent in the county - I decided to create a clothing brand while the last time I was incarcerated - I cooked up bxr while I was in the hole at supermax (idk if anyone who is reading this has been there but if you’ve ever eaten juke balls for a month you know the deal),” Printup wrote.

“A couple years after working on bxr we started moving, things were great and one month after we launched with union I was diagnosed with terminal cancer (YES, TERMINAL) so from 2013 until now I’ve been battling cancer, did 4 years of chemo lost 100 lbs and my hair numerous times - what I’m getting at is life is hard for everyone and I want anyone to know, that if you’re feeling discouraged or like life has given you too many handicaps - ITS OKAY. you’re going to be fine things will get better,” he continued.

“I’m cancer free, I’m not incarcerated and my family has a house to live in and I want to look back at all that has happened and say THANK YOU - because just 5 years ago I was in the worst place in life I’ve ever been and just this last week I’ve been in Vogue, NY Times and a bunch of other places that I am extremely grateful for. If you would have told me 10 years ago I would be hosting a dinner with Nike on the roof of Soho house for 100 of my friends I would’ve never believed you,” he added, thanking some special people in his life.

Born x Raised teamed with Levi’s for a project this month, to pay homage to Butch, Printup’s late father. Butch reportedly died this year. “I found this Levi’s denim jacket that he used to wear a lot when I was a kid and immediately knew I wanted to dedicate a project to my father’s memory,” Printup told Vogue. The photos for the Levi’s collab were shot in Los Angeles, and also his grandfather’s childhood home of White River, Arizona.

