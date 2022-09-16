Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Brahmastra box office week 1 collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film crosses 300 crore worldwide, 200 crore in India

Brahmastra box office week 1 collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film crosses 300 crore worldwide, 200 crore in India

Published on Sep 16, 2022 10:40 AM IST

Brahmastra box office week one collection: The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer has crossed the ₹300-crore mark worldwide and ₹200-crore mark in India in terms of gross collections.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji pose for photos during a press conference for the promotion of their film Brahmastra.(PTI)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Brahmastra Part One-Shiva has been dipping at the box office over its first week but has still managed to cross the important 300-crore mark at the global box office at the end of its first week. The film has earned 200 crore gross ( 173 crore nett) in India in all languages in the same time period. Trade analysts have, however, said that the daily dip is a little too high for a film of this size, which may hurt its prospects later on. Also read: Brahmastra box office: Why there are different figures for the film everywhere

The film’s producer Karan Johar took to Twitter on Friday morning to share Brahmastra’s week one worldwide box office gross. In a video he posted, the producer claimed the film has crossed the 300-crore mark globally. “Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement,” Karan wrote alongside the video. In the absence of big Hollywood releases in the past week due to the 9/11 anniversary, Brahmastra dominated global box office as well, emerging as the highest-grossing film worldwide with a gross of around $38 million (just over 300 crore).

The film has done decent business in India as well. As per trade trackers Sacnilk and BoxOfficeIndia.com, Brahmastra earned 9 crore nett in India across all languages on Thursday, taking its total week one nett to 173 crore. Its gross collection in the same time period is a little over 200 crore. However, the film has been showing a 15-20% drop per day over the last few days, which is slightly worrying for a film this size.

Just because it is all set to earn 300 crore in India doesn’t mean Brahmastra can already be called a hit though. Given its reported budget of 410 crore, the film needs to sustain well in its second week to have a chance of being called a hit. The one thing working in the film’s favour is that it does not face competition from any big Indian releases till Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan: I arrive in theatres on September 30.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first of a trilogy and the starting point of a new cinematic universe. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, along with extended cameos from Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

brahmastra ayan mukerji ranbir kapoor alia bhatt + 2 more
