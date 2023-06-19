Brody Jenner is engaged! ‘Hills’ alum proposes to pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco in adorable video

Brody Jenner is engaged! The ‘Hills’ alum took to Instagram to reveal that he and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, are engaged, five months after announcing pregnancy. Brody shared a video of the moment he proposed to Tina, captioning it, “Can’t wait to love you forever.” He ended the caption with a ‘ring’ emoji. Brody Jenner was seen in the video getting down on one knee and proposing to Tia Blanco (brodyjenner/Instagram)

Brody, the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, was seen in the video getting down on one knee and proposing to Tia, surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, June 17.

TMZ reported in May 2022 that Brody and Tia have been dating. Sources told the news outlet that Brody, 39 and his 26-year-old girlfriend had been dating since the middle of April. It was reported that they met in Hawaii when Brody went there for a vacation with his family.

Sources said Brody and Tia were in a long-distance relationship, with Brody living in Malibu, and Tia splitting her time between Hawaii and Cali. Tia is a pro surfer with a world championship medal. She won gold at the women's World Surfing Championship in 2015. She appeared on the reality TV show ‘Ultimate Surfer’.

Tia and Brody finally became Instagram official in June 2022. At the time, Brody posted a photo of himself looking into the camera alongside Tia, who was seen smiling with her arm around his neck. The photo, shared on his Instagram stories, also featured his dog Shoey. He used a blue heart emoji to caption the photo.

Netizens commented on Brody’s Instagram post announcing their engagement, with one one of them saying, “Congratulations you two I love how our family is growing You'll both be amazing parents”. Another netizen said, “That was the best!!! Congratulations!” “Congratulations you guys! Made for each other,” one netizen wrote, while another said, “First off! This woman radiates love and kindness and I don't even know her. Couldn't be happier to see this. You both truly deserve so much happiness in this life together ps, my favorite part Is when @tiablanco goes to lift YOU up at 8 months pregnant. This is a real kind woman right here. I love this.”

