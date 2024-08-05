Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 11-17: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 11-17

Aug. 11: Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 81. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 81. Country singer John Conlee is 78. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 71. Singer Joe Jackson is 70. Actor Viola Davis is 59. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan is 57. Actor Anna Gunn is 56. Actor Ashley Jensen is 56. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 56. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 56. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 54. Actor Nigel Harman is 51. Actor Will Friedle is 48. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 48. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 45. Actor Merritt Wever is 44. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 41. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 40. Singer J-Boog is 39. Rapper Asher Roth is 39. Actor Alyson Stoner is 31.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 85. Actor Dana Ivey is 83. Actor Jennifer Warren is 83. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 75. Actor Jim Beaver is 74. Singer Kid Creole is 74. Actor Sam J. Jones is 70. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 70. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 68. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 68. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 63. Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot is 61. Actor Peter Krause is 59. Actor Brent Sexton is 57. Actor Michael Ian Black is 53. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 53. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 53. Actor Casey Affleck is 49. Actor Maggie Lawson is 44. Actor Dominique Swain is 44. Actor Leah Pipes is 36. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 33. Actor Cara Delevingne is 32. Actor Imani Hakim is 31.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe is 80. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 76. Director Paul Greengrass is 69. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 65. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 63. Actor John Slattery is 62. Actor Debi Mazar is 60. Actor Quinn Cummings is 57. Actor Seana Kofoed is 54. Country singer Andy Griggs is 51. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 46. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 45. Actor Sebastian Stan is 42. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 40. Singer James Morrison is 40. Actor Lennon Stella is 25.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 86. Country singer Connie Smith is 83. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 79. Actor Antonio Fargas is 78. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 78. Actor Susan St. James is 78. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 77. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 76. Cartoonist Gary Larson is 74. Actor Carl Lumbly is 73. Actor Jackee Harry is 68. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 65. Singer Sarah Brightman is 64. Actor Susan Olsen is 63. Actor Halle Berry is 58. Actor Ben Bass is 56. Actor Catherine Bell is 56. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 56. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan is 55. Actor Lalanya Masters is 52. Actor Christopher Gorham is 50. Actor Mila Kunis is 41. Actor Lamorne Morris is 41. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 41. Actor Marsai Martin is 20.

Aug. 15: Actor-musician Jim Dale is 89. Actor Pat Priest is 88. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 82. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 80. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 78. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 76. Actor Phyllis Smith is 75. Actor Tess Harper is 74. Actor Larry Mathews is 69. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 67. Actor Rondell Sheridan is 66. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson is 63. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 61. Actor Peter Hermann is 57. Actor Debra Messing is 56. Actor Anthony Anderson is 54. Actor Ben Affleck is 52. Actor Natasha Henstridge is 50. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 46. Actor Emily Kinney is 40. Actor Courtney Hope is 35. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 35. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 35. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 34. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 34.

Aug. 16: Actor Ann Blyth is 96. Actor Gary Clarke is 91. Actor Julie Newmar is 91. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 90. Actor Anita Gillette is 88. Actor Bob Balaban is 79. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 79. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 78. Bassist Joey Spampinato is 76. Actor Marshall Manesh is 74. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 73. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 71. Singer J.T. Taylor is 71. Director James Cameron is 70. Actor Jeff Perry is 69. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 67. Actor Laura Innes is 67. Actor Angela Bassett is 66. Singer Madonna is 66. Actor Timothy Hutton is 64. Actor Steve Carell is 62. Actor Andy Milder is 56. Actor Seth Peterson is 54. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 52. Actor George Stults is 49. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 44. Actor Cam Gigandet is 42. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 39. Actor Cristin Milioti is 39. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 38. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 38. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 37. Rapper Young Thug is 33. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 31. Singer Greyson Chance is 27.

Aug. 17: Actor Robert De Niro is 81. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 77. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 75. Actor Robert Joy is 73. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 71. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 69. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 69. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 66. Actor Sean Penn is 64. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 63. Guitarist Gilby Clarke is 62. Singer Maria McKee is 60. Drummer Steve Gorman is 59. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff is 58. Actor David Conrad is 57. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 55. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg is 55. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 50. Actor Bryton James is 38. Actor Brady Corbet is 36. Actor Austin Butler is 33. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.