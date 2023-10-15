Chris Evans flaunts his wedding band as he poses with fans at NY Comic Con 2023

Hollywood Actor Chris Evans was seen at Comic Con 2023, held at the Javits Center in New York. On Friday, October 13, 2023 the ‘Captain America’ star was seen posing with fans for photo ops, and autographing sessions. On Friday, October 13, 2023 the ‘Captain America’ star was seen posing with fans for photo ops, and autographing sessions.

Chris, 42, was all smiles as he posed with several fans. However, what has caught the eyes of many is that he was spotted sporting a wedding band at the event.

This was also his first appearance since his marriage to the Portuguese Actress Alba Baptista, 26.

In a photo shared by a fan named Alesia, Chris's wedding band is clearly visible. “So happy to meet Chris Evans again,” wrote the fan adding colored and black and white images of the actor, who can be seen smiling at the camera.

One of those fans was quick to point out that he was wearing his wedding band in the comments on Alesia's post.

“That's a sweet photo. ☺️ Let me take a breath seeing he has a wedding band on his hand,” commented X user Lorraine Horton under Alesia's post.

Another X user Nicole posted a photo with the actor where his wedding ring was even more visible.

The actor married the 'Warrior Nun' actress in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod, Mass. on September 9 earlier this year.

A source interviewed with PEOPLE and shared information on the wedding saying: Following the ceremony, “a large tent and dance floor was set up at the house" and music could be heard late into the night.

During the wedding weekend, many of the couple's famous friends were spotted nearby Boston to celebrate which were: Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky and Jeremy Runner.

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," an insider told PEOPLE adding that “Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”