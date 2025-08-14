Cricketer R Ashwin is all praise for Basil Joseph's Sookshmadarshini: ‘How many people have the courage…’

Sookshmadarshini is a 2024 Malayalam film which stars actor-director Basil Joseph and actress Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. The mystery thriller narrative and the brilliant performances by the cast ensured that Sookshmadarshini was much liked by the audiences and became a hit at the cinemas. Now, this popular Malayalam film has got a new fan and that too, cricketer R Ashwin, who is all praise for Sookshmadarshini, especially Basil Joseph’s performance. Basil Joseph in Sookshmadarshini

Ashwin on Basil Joseph's Sookshmadarshini

Cricketer R Ashwin recently turned up as a guest on the Sanju Samson’s show The Unexpected Guest Kutti Stories with Ash. The two talented cricketers were not just chatting about the antics on the field, but also discussed their favourite movies and actors. While Sanju Samson mentioned that Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph were his friends, Ashwin was quick to quip that he really liked Sookshmadarshini.

“What a film! How many people have the courage to do that role… Outstanding,” Ashwin said, and also asked Sanju to convey his regards to them. Sanju also responded that they are also ‘fans’ of Ashwin.

Where to watch Sookshmadarshini on OTT

You can watch Sookshmadarshini on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Sookshmadarshini revolves around the character of Priyadarshini, who is very curious about Manuel who moves into her neighbouring house along with his elderly mother (Ammachi). When Ammachi goes missing, Priyadarshini fears that Manuel had something to do with it, and closely monitors his every move. She is aided by two of her neighbours, Sulu and Asma.

Even while dealing with a mysterious incident, Sookshmadarshini ensures that there is also a quirky, fun element throughout most of the movie. The film is bolstered by the performances of Nazriya and Basil Joseph who are just perfect as the over-inquisitive Priyadarshini and the mysterious Manuel.

MC Jithin has helmed this film, which features Akhila Bhargavan (of Premalu fame), Pooja Mohanraj, Sidharth Bharathan and Deepak Parambol in other supporting roles.

If you are a fan of Basil Joseph, you can check out his other recent films such as Ponman, Maranamass and Pravinkoodu Shappu on OTTplay Premium.