IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Dev Raturi: 44-year-old from Uttarakhand is a film star in China
File photo of Dev Raturi. (HT Photo)
File photo of Dev Raturi. (HT Photo)
entertainment

Dev Raturi: 44-year-old from Uttarakhand is a film star in China

Living in China for the last 15 years, Dev Raturi said that he still hasn't forgotten his "Pahad" and India and tries to make the Chinese people aware of his country's culture and festivals
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:31 PM IST

Dev Raturi, 44, from a small village of Kemsiya-Saur in Tehri Garhwal district, about 120 km from Dehradun, is an ardent Bruce Lee fan. However, little did he know that he would make it into the Chinese film industry and will walk in the footsteps of his childhood hero.

Born to a farmer family in 1976, a class 10 dropout, he moved to Delhi for work to be able to support his family in the village.

In 1998, he tried his luck in Bollywood without any success. He returned again to Delhi, did some odd jobs and learnt martial arts.

He then decided to move to China in 2005 and worked as a waiter in an Indian restaurant in Beijing.

Narrating his journey from a waiter to a film star in China, Raturi, in a e-mail interview, said, "I worked as a waiter for two years and then in 2007 was made a manager in a German restaurant. Gradually I learned professional skills and was appointed area director in a hospitality chain in 2010."

Got his break in Chinese film industry in 2016

He returned to India in 2011 to get married. Once back in China again, he opened his own Indian restaurant named Red Fort in Xi'an city of Shaanxi province in 2013.

"Following that, I opened my second restaurant in 2015. Then the following year, I finally got my break in the film industry, when I got a chance to play a small role of an Indian character in a Chinese film named Special SWAT. It was a negative role but from then onwards, there was no turning back," said Raturi.

He said that his work was appreciated in the film which opened doors for him for more roles in the Chinese films, TV and web series.

"I have now worked in over 20 films, TV and web series till date while playing various roles like police officer, astronaut, special forces officer and doctor. A film named Mercenaries was a superhit while a TV series named My Roommate is a Detective was the most liked web series in China in 2020," said Raturi.

His other works included The Ark, Street Rebirth, Sword Front Warrior and The Trapped.

Celebrate Indian culture in China

Living in China for the last 15 years, Raturi said that he still hasn't forgotten his "Pahad" and India ande tries to make the Chinese people aware of his country's culture and festivals by organising various cultural events at his eight restaurants across China.

"I have been provided ample opportunities in China and never faced any antagonism by the Chinese people even during last year's border scuffle," said Raturi.

He added that he would want to work in a joint movie venture between Indian and Chinese film industries one day.

"I want that movie to show the culture of both the countries. As a gesture of giving back something to my country, I also want to make an investment of about 500 crore in India, especially in my state of Uttarakhand," said Raturi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana says ' 25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of the rehearsals for her film, Dhaakad. The actor said an action scene will be filmed at a cost of 25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
hollywood

'Spider-Man 3 is most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever': Tom Holland

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Actor Tom Holland has said that Spider-Man 3 will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. It was previously reported that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought back for the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
“His success is thrilling,” says Anupama Chopra in this week’s column. “His talent and hard work shine through in the role of the evil Balram in The White Tiger. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
bollywood

Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Magistrate court in Mumbai seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut on objectionable posts on social media in April last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
bollywood

Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
bollywood

What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean

By Srinidhi Gopalakrishnan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Vamika, Anayra, Agastya — Bollywood parents are opting for unique yet meaningful names with a divine reference, for their newborns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja
Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja
music

Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The Oscar-winning music composer behind classics such as Dil Se and Jai Ho is extending a hand to independent musicians, with an initiative that promises global reach to a new generation of voices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Dev Raturi. (HT Photo)
File photo of Dev Raturi. (HT Photo)
entertainment

Dev Raturi: 44-year-old from Uttarakhand is a film star in China

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Living in China for the last 15 years, Dev Raturi said that he still hasn't forgotten his "Pahad" and India and tries to make the Chinese people aware of his country's culture and festivals
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
bollywood

Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth 7 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
web series

Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The Aarya actor will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song by performing the play live in theatre after a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed it was his idea to sport an eyebrow slit in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film, Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP