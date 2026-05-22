Exclusive | Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo’s Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry release postponed amid CBFC delay over title change

The upcoming road trip drama starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo is arriving with a fresh identity just weeks before its theatrical release. Originally announced as Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, the film has now officially been retitled Heer Sara. Along with the title change, the makers have also postponed the release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 29, will now hit theatres on June 12. Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo’s Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry has a new title now.

Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry title changed According to sources, “The makers decided to shorten the title after realising that Heer Sara felt sharper, easier to remember and more emotionally impactful. The team reportedly believed the shorter title would connect better with audiences and work more effectively from a marketing perspective.”

However, the rebranding also created an unexpected hurdle with the certification process. The source added, “Since the film had already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under the original title Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, all official paperwork, promotional assets, and censor approvals now need to be updated with the new title. The process also includes re-certifying the trailer before the film can legally be released in theatres.”

Because of the additional timeline required for fresh approvals, the makers ultimately pushed the release to June 12.