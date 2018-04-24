Farah Khan visits Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Bollywood director-choreographer Farah Khan visited Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Tuesday. Khan took to both Instagram and Twitter to share pictures about the visit with her followers.

Khan is a film director, producer, dancer, choreographer, and actress and is is among the few successful female directors in Bollywood. She has smash hits such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2014) to her credit.

All of Farah’s films have been larger-than-life, with grand star cast, huge sets and exotic locations.

Ask & u shall receive.. thank u the wonderful ladies of #ficciflo #goldentemple .missed u @deepikapadukone n Dinoo vijayan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ro18lqlV1G — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 24, 2018

In her Twitter post regarding her visit to the Golden Temple, which is the holiest Sikh shrine, the famed choreographer wrote, “Ask & u shall receive.. thank u the wonderful ladies of #ficciflo #goldentemple .missed u @deepikapadukone n Dinoo vijayan (sic)”.

Her Instagram post was titled “Golden day” with a picture of herself with the Golden Temple in the background.