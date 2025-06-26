Search
From Coolie to Bison; 5 Tamil films to watch out for in the second half of 2025

ByAnusha Sundar
Jun 26, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Several star-led films are slated for release in the second half of 2025, owing to the upcoming festival and holiday season. Here are some… 

After a rather middling first half of 2025, the next six months are crucial for the Tamil film industry, given that big, highly-anticipated projects are lined up for release. While Kamal Haasan’s more recent Thug Life was a major disappointment, all attention is now on Rajinikanth’s Coolie, while Pradeep Ranganathan, who had the  blockbuster Dragon, has films like Dude and Love Insurance Kompany in the pipeline? Let’s take a look at five most expected Tamil films.

Rajinikath's Coolie and Dhruv Vikram's Bison are among the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025
Rajinikath's Coolie and Dhruv Vikram's Bison are among the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025

The top 5 most expected Tamil films to release in the second half of 2025 

Coolie – August 14

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Rajinikanth is an action thriller, which is one of the most expected films in Tamil cinema. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Coolie features a stellar ensemble star cast including actors Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan, with Aamir Khan making a cameo towards the climax, and Pooja Hegde appearing in a dance number. While the plot has not been revealed, it will not be under Lokesh’s LCU brand of films.

Madharasi – September 5 

Madharasi is led by Sivakarthikeyan who will team up for the first time with Sikander director AR Murugadoss. It is special given Sivakarthikeyan was handed over the ‘thuppaki’ by Vijay, who starred in Thuppaki, a blockbuster film helmed by AR Murugadoss. Featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Vikranth, Biju Menon and Vidyut Jammal, Madharasi is touted to be an action drama and is crucial for the filmmaker, since his big Bollywood film Sikander flopped at the box office. 

Love Insurance Kompany – September 18 

First pitched and announced to Sivakarthikeyan, Love Insurance Kompany is a futuristic romantic drama helmed by Vignesh Shivan. Starring actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the film also features SJ Suryah, Krithi Shetty, Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu and others. The film is expected to be based on the dating technology used years ahead, and will have a quirky tone that Vignesh Shivan is known for.

Idly Kadai – October 2 

Idly Kadai, directed and starring Dhanush in the lead role, is expected to be a family drama. It will have Nithya Menen playing the female lead, marking her second collaboration with Dhanush after the critically-acclaimed Thiruchitrambalam. Idly Kadai will also feature Arun Vijay and Rajkiran in prominent roles.

Bison – October 17 

Bison is a sports drama from director Mari Selvaraj, with Dhruv Vikram as the protagonist. Based on kabbadi, the film will have Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and an ensemble cast including Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan. 

Follow Us On