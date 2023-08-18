Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" finally gets its U.S. premiere

Studio Ghibli fans in the United States have a big reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated film "The Boy and the Heron" also known as “How Do You Live?” directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, is all set to have its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival (NYFF). Studio Ghibli's "The Boy and the Heron" also known as “How Do You Live?” directed by Hayao Miyazaki, makes its U.S. premiere at New York Film Festival (NYFF).(Studio Ghibli)

A global sensation by master animator Hayao Miyazaki

Last month, the cinematic world celebrated the return of legendary director Hayao Miyazaki as he unveiled "The Boy and the Heron." The film's release was met with resounding acclaim in Japan, leaving fans and critics eagerly awaiting its global debut.

Lights, camera, NYC: The U.S. premiere

The New York Film Festival has officially included "The Boy and the Heron" in its prestigious lineup as one of its Official Selections in the Spotlight category. While the exact screening date for the film hasn't been revealed yet, the 61st edition of the NYFF is scheduled to take place from September 29th to October 15th.

A festival journey around the world

This captivating film has been making waves on the global stage, with multiple film festivals eager to feature it. Earlier this summer, "The Boy and the Heron" graced the Toronto International Film Festival with its presence, captivating audiences with its spellbinding storytelling. Next on its itinerary is the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain next month, solidifying its status as a truly international cinematic marvel.

Miyazaki's marvel return

The anticipation surrounding "The Boy and the Heron" has been nothing short of electric. Hayao Miyazaki, having come out of retirement for this venture, has crafted a mesmerizing tale that had been shrouded in secrecy until recently. As the film's promotional campaign gains momentum, new stills from the animation are surfacing, stoking the curiosity of anime aficionados and movie buffs alike. The positive reviews are a testament to the director's brilliance, leaving us all eager to embark on this enchanting journey.

When and where to catch the magic

While the exact wide distribution date in the U.S. remains under wraps, Studio Ghibli has partnered with GKIDS to bring "The Boy and the Heron" to screens across the nation later this year. Considering the film's impressive festival circuit, we might just have to wait until the winter holidays to experience the magic in theaters near us.

