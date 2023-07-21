Here's how you can WIN tickets to Ed Sheeran's SiriusXM show in the Hamptons!

SiriusXM announced earlier this week that Ed Sheeran is set to appear for an exclusive concert for fans at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on August 14 this year. This time, fans have the opportunity to win tickets for the show. Ed Sheeran attends the Netflix's 'Extraction 2' New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023 in New York City (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"We couldn't be more excited that Ed Sheeran, one of the top artists in the world, will step away from his tour playing stadiums to present an intimate show for SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse, a truly iconic venue," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM in a press release, according to PEOPLE. "This will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the lucky fans in attendance and to our listeners nationwide.”

Here’s how you can win tickets

Fans are required to be a SiriusXM subscriber to attend the intimate event. They could also participate in the trivia game and solve clues in order to win a trip to the show.

Ed is expected to perform songs from his recent studio album, ‘Subtract.’ The show will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 on September 1, and will also be available on the SXM App. It will air across various Sirius XM music channels, including The Pulse, The 10s Spot and select songs on TikTok Radio.

Ed is now going for tours across the country in support of ‘Subtract.’ He is set to wrap up in Inglewood, California, on September 24.

Ed Sheeran's MetLife Stadium show broke attendance record

Earlier in June, Ed appeared at MetLife Stadium for the first Meadowlands performance. He returned to the stadium for the first time after 2018. The Grammy-winning singer has rocked various arenas and stages around the world. He broke the all-time attendance record at MetLife Stadium this time, singing for over 80,000 fans.

Ed opened the show with his 2021 hit ‘Tides,’ and then transitioned into ‘Blow.’ ‘Blow’ is a rock song Ed penned along with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars. A Twitter handle named Pop Crave claimed the crowd at the stadium crossed 80,000 people. “Ed Sheeran breaks the all-time attendance record at MetLife Stadium with a reported crowd of 89,000 people. It is his biggest US show to date,” the account tweeted.

