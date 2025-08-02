A Quiet Place Part III release date revealed, John Krasinski returns as director

A Quiet Place Part III is officially in development, with John Krasinski all set to return as the director, writer, and producer, Variety reported. The Primetime Emmy-nominated actor-filmmaker announced the fourth film in the Paramount series, including the Michael Sarnoski-directed spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One, on Instagram on August 1. John Krasinski returns to the director's chair for A Quiet Place Part III. (Instagram/aquietplace)

A Quiet Place Part III: What to expect?

As of now, it remains unclear if Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, as well as co-stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds will return to the franchise or not. Plot details for A Quiet Place Part III have been kept under wraps. Variety has predicted that the next film in the franchise could feature alien creatures having very sharp hearing abilities, while human beings will be required to evade them using their inside voices.

A Quiet Place Part III: Release date

Backed by Paramount Pictures, the next part in the Quiet Place franchise will be released in theatres on July 9, 2027. It will be produced by Krasinski along with Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions and Platinum Dunes. Notably, Seeger’s banner is part of a first-look deal with the studio.

The franchise has grossed more than $900 million worldwide and comprises three films. The first two films - A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II - were directed by John Krasinski, while Michael Sarnoski was roped in to helm the spinoff, titled A Quiet Place: Day One, which came out last year.

The original film came out in 2018 and went off to a flying start at the box office, collecting $50.2 million on its opening weekend. Overall, the film managed to receive nearly $153 million from the domestic market and $341 million worldwide, according to Deadline. A Quiet Place Part II's release was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended up minting $297.3 million globally.

The spinoff, A Quiet Place: Day One, hit theatres in June last year and featured Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou in the lead. Set in an apocalyptic New York City, which has been severely ravaged by the aliens, the film managed to collect $139 million in the US and $262M worldwide.

