Abraham Lincoln was a ‘lover of men’: sensational claims made in a new documentary, ‘…gay vampire’, comments Elon Musk

A new documentary has come out with shocking claims that first US president Abraham Lincoln was gay. A project titled Lover of Men: The Untold Story of Abraham Lincoln suggests that he had “steamy gay sex sessions” with male partners. The documentary’s official synopsis to include never-before-seen photographs and letters by preeminent Lincoln scholars delves into the details of Lincoln’s romantic relationship with men. A new documentary claims Abraham Lincoln had romantic relationship with male partners.(Getty Images)

Lover of Men: The Untold Story of Abraham Lincoln

A recently released trailer of the documentary explored the private life of Honest Abe and his relationships before his term as America’s president. Directed by Shaun Peterson it features interviews with historians, scholars and Abraham Lincoln experts.

The documentary claims to explore Lincoln's sexuality through written by him to his male lovers. Shaun Peterson asserts he exchanged many ‘love letters’ with a male friend Speed, over four years. Speed was one of the closest friends of Lincoln with whom he shared his days of youth. One of the letters in the trailer read, “Dear Speed, I shall be very lonesome without you, love Lincoln.”

The topic of Lincoln’s sexuality has been of scholar and historian’s interest for a long time now. Previous popular works about his sexuality include a feature story in Solon Magazine in 1999 and a book titled The Intimate World of Abraham Lincoln by author Clarence Arthur Tripp among others.

The synopsis of the documentary reads

The movie is said to include historical pieces of evidence to prove its claims and widen “its lens into the history of human sexual fluidity and focuses on the profound differences between sexual mores of the nineteenth century and those we hold today.”

The film claims to fill in an important missing piece of American history and challenges, "the audience to consider why we hold such a limited view of human sexuality. Lover Of Men is not only an exploration of gender roles and sexual identity but also serves as an examination of American intolerance."

The documentary will be released in theatres worldwide on September 6.

Netizens react to Lincoln's documentary

The documentary garnered huge attention with its trailer release. Tesla owner Elon Musk wrote on X, “Everyone already knows he was a gay vampire!”

“okayyyy this is a stretch lmao the man had a wife and kid. let the man rest in peace and keep his name out your mouth! lol,” an X user commented.

Another user wrote, "Interesting, and this isn't new information, it's been discussed for many years. Curious to see who you interviewed," while another wrote, “The film “Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” was more historically accurate than this,” making reference to the 2012 film.

A user on X wrote, “the abolition of slavery was gay,” while another defended and wrote, “All the evidence adds up to the fact that he had male friends. That does not make one gay.”