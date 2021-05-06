After Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg shares pics of his current shape: '3 weeks ago to this, now'

After Hollywood actor Will Smith, now Mark Wahlberg has shared pictures of himself revealing his current shape. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a series of pictures comparing himself now with his body shape three weeks ago. A paunch on his belly replaced his toned abs.

Sharing pictures, he wrote, "From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

Taking to the comments section, his wife Rhea Durham showered love and wrote, "And it looks just as hot in person baby." Actor Mario Lopez said, "Yo. You wear mad chubby well homie!" His fans also commented. One wrote, "When your single vs when your married." Another wrote, "I look like that after 3 Wahlburger hamburgers." A third said, "Welcome to the how the rest of us look post quarantine."

Fans also speculated if he is gaining weight for a movie. One fan wrote, "Wow kid that's dedication to your job. Looking fwd to seeing this on the screen." Another fan said "can’t wait either. He did say it was for a role" while a third wrote "wow, can't wait to see what role this is for".

Recently, actor Will Smith had shared a 'real' picture of himself with his fans and showed his fans how his body was not in the best shape. On Instagram, he wrote, "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life."

Also Read | True Love: John David Washington to collaborate with Godzilla director Gareth Edwards

In a video shared last year, Mark was seen getting pampered by his youngest daughter Grace. She gave him a bold manicure and makeup. On Instagram, he made a video of the makeover moment. “(You’re) painting my hand. Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I’m getting pedicures and manicures and apparently a full makeup. She’s got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what’s happening now,” he had said.

The duo was seen keeping themselves entertained by learning dances from TikTok too. He had also shared a video of himself and his wife getting a tutorial from Grace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON