Aimee Lou Wood says SNL star Sarah Sherman sent her flowers after backlash for ‘mean’ parody of The White Lotus

Actor Aimee Lou Wood has been upfront about her reaction the parody of her appearance on The White Lotus that was made on the last week episode of Saturday Night Live. The actor has now revealed that Sarah Sherman, the star who parodied her on SNL, sent her flowers amid the backlash that has generated on the issue. (Also read: The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood breaks down on streets of London following SNL parody) Aimee Lou Wood had shared that she found the SNL parody 'mean' and 'unfunny'.

Aimee gets flowers from SNL star

Aimee took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of a beautiful flower arrangement. In the caption she wrote, “Thank you for the beautiful flowers [Sarah Sherman].”

Aimee via Instagram Stories.

It all started with a parody which aired Saturday night on SNL, titled The White Potus. In it, Sarah Sherman parodied Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, with exaggerated accent and enlarged prosthetic teeth.

About the response

Aimee responded to the caricature and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.” She also added, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

The actor said that SNL did apologise to her and added she doesn't blame Sarah for it. “Last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I / Chelsea was the only one punched down on... Okay end of…,” she said in her post.