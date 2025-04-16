Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aimee Lou Wood says SNL star Sarah Sherman sent her flowers after backlash for ‘mean’ parody of The White Lotus

BySantanu Das
Apr 16, 2025 09:28 PM IST

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood had expressed her disappointment with the SNL caricature of her character in the hit HBO show.

Actor Aimee Lou Wood has been upfront about her reaction the parody of her appearance on The White Lotus that was made on the last week episode of Saturday Night Live. The actor has now revealed that Sarah Sherman, the star who parodied her on SNL, sent her flowers amid the backlash that has generated on the issue. (Also read: The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood breaks down on streets of London following SNL parody)

Aimee Lou Wood had shared that she found the SNL parody 'mean' and 'unfunny'.
Aimee Lou Wood had shared that she found the SNL parody 'mean' and 'unfunny'.

Aimee gets flowers from SNL star

Aimee took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of a beautiful flower arrangement. In the caption she wrote, “Thank you for the beautiful flowers [Sarah Sherman].”

Aimee via Instagram Stories.
Aimee via Instagram Stories.

It all started with a parody which aired Saturday night on SNL, titled The White Potus. In it, Sarah Sherman parodied Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, with exaggerated accent and enlarged prosthetic teeth.

About the response

Aimee responded to the caricature and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny.” She also added, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

The actor said that SNL did apologise to her and added she doesn't blame Sarah for it. “Last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I / Chelsea was the only one punched down on... Okay end of…,” she said in her post.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Aimee Lou Wood says SNL star Sarah Sherman sent her flowers after backlash for ‘mean’ parody of The White Lotus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On