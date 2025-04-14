Aimee Lou Wood reveals SNL reached out after backlash over mocking sketch: I've had apologies…'

Saturday Night Live has reportedly issued an apology to actress Aimee Lou Wood following backlash over a controversial sketch that mocked her appearance. The Bafta-winning Sex Education star, who recently appeared in The White Lotus, took to social media to express her disappointment after SNL cast member Sarah Sherman donned exaggerated prosthetic teeth in a parody that many felt crossed the line. Wood described the skit as 'mean' and hurtful. SNL has apologised to Aimee Lou Wood after backlash over a sketch mocking her teeth. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Gabriel Macht discusses royal family, hints at Meghan Markle's possible return to Suits spinoff

SNL apologises to Aimee Lou Wood

Following the broadcast of the SNL sketch which mocked Aimee, she took to Instagram to slam the show and address the rumours about HBO. Her response to the mockery went viral on social media, however, later she shared that SNL had reached out to her to extend an olive branch. She posted a distorted selfie which made her eyes and mouth look bigger and along with it she wrote, “I've had apologies from SNL,” as reported by Daily Mail.

The sketch that started the fiasco, called The White Potus saw the Trump family on a vacation at the popular retreat along with other political figures. In the controversial s, Walton Goggins’ character Rick was reimagined as a version of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., launching into a rambling monologue about government conspiracies and demanding that officials “take all the fluoride out of the water.”

The bit then cut to a parody of Aimee’s character Chelsea — portrayed by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman — who appeared with exaggerated buck teeth and delivered the line, “Fluoride? What’s that?”

Also Read: Katy Perry to sing in space? American pop star gives exclusive tour of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket-capsule

Aimee Lou Wood slams SNL for the distasteful joke

In her response to the SNL sketch, Aimee wrote, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the p**s for sure - that's what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” She also shared messages of people supporting her and her sister Emily.

Aimee continued, “Last thing I'll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the p**s out of when it's clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/ Chelsea was the only one punched down On... Okay end of.”

She also shared a message sent by a follower which read, “It was a sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970's misogyny,” adding, “This sums up my view.”