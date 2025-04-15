The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood breaks down on streets of London following SNL parody

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood did not appreciate how Saturday Night Live show chose to present her in their latest sketch. The actor took to her Instagram stories to voice out her opinion, stating she found the show 'mean and unfunny'. And, it seems she is still not over it as she was found crying on the streets of London. English actress Aimee Lou Wood attends the season three premiere of HBO's The White Lotus at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

According to TMZ, Aimee looked like she was still bothered by SNL skit which made fun of her teeth. She was reportedly an emotional wreck in public as the actor was photographed on the streets of London having a hard time. At one point, she was clicked crying while trying to hide her disappointment. The actor was seen with her Film Club writer Ralph Davis, who was trying to console the star and give her emotional support.

What happened in the SNL skit

Saturday Night Live did a parody of the HBO show The White Lotus and called it The White Potus. The skit poked fun at US president Donald Trump, his wife Melania and their family. Aimee's character Chelsea was played by actor Sarah Sherman with pronounced accent and big fake teeth.

Aimee's reaction

Aimee took to her Instagram stories to talk about it. “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later),” she wrote. She added in another post: “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

The actor said that SNL did apologise to her and added she doesn't blame Sarah for it. “Last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I / Chelsea was the only one punched down on... Okay end of…,” she said in her post.