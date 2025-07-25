Air Bud Returns confirmed: Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

The beloved golden retriever Buddy, with a mean jump shot, is heading back to the big screen. Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment officially announced Air Bud Returns, marking a fresh revival of the beloved family franchise, reported Variety. The original Air Bud, released in 1997, introduced audiences to Buddy, the basketball-playing dog who proved even four-legged pups can play basketball. Since then, the Air Bud franchise has expanded to several different sports and multiple spin-offs. Air Bud Returns will mark the 15th film in the franchise. Air Bud Returns marks 15th film of the franchise(Instagram/airbudofficial)

Air Bud Returns release date

Filmmaker Robert Vince, who helped shape the original series, is back at the helm. Vince, who wrote and directed ten previous entries in the franchise, will once again join Buddy's story as both writer and director.

The upcoming film is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2026 and will be the first kids and family-focused title under Cineverse’s new theatrical strategy. In a statement, the company described Air Bud Returns as a story meant to connect generations, blending nostalgia for longtime fans with fresh themes for today’s younger viewers, reported Variety.

Air Bud Returns plot

As per the publication, the story will follow Jacob, a 12-year-old boy dealing with the loss of his father. He and his mother decide to move to his late father's hometown in Fernfeild, where he meets someone new. Jacob finds an old Air Bud VHS tape and soon meets a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. What follows is a heartfelt journey of healing, teamwork, and belief, as Jacob and Buddy rally a team of underdogs in pursuit of a championship.

FAQs:

Is the dog who played Air Bud dead?

Yes, the original dog who played Air Bud, a golden retriever named Buddy, passed away in 1998.

Why is Josh not in Air Bud: Spikes Back?

Josh Framm, the original human character and Air Bud’s owner, is not featured in Air Bud: Spikes Back (2003) because the series gradually shifted focus away from the Framm family to new characters and scenarios.

What happened to the Air Bud series?

The Air Bud series expanded significantly after the original movie. Following five main Air Bud sports films (basketball, football, soccer, baseball, and volleyball), the franchise evolved into the Air Buddies spinoffs, which focused on Buddy’s puppies.

What movie comes after Air Bud?

After the original Air Bud (1997), the next movie in the main series is Air Bud: Golden Receiver (1998), where Buddy takes on football. The sequence of the original Air Bud sports films is as follows: Air Bud (1997), Air Bud: Golden Receiver (1998), Air Bud: World Pup (2000), Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (2002), Air Bud: Spikes Back (2003) – Volleyball. The Air Buddies spinoff series began in 2006 with Air Buddies and features Buddy's talking puppies in various adventures.