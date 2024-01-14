Alec Musser, star of All My Children and Grown Ups, passes away at 50

Alec Musser, known for his role in All My Children, has passed away at 50, as announced by his fiancée Paige Press on Instagram. "RIP to the love of my life," expressed Press, sharing heartfelt memories and expressing the feelings of a shattered heart. Musser's passing occurred on Friday night at his Del Mar, Calif., residence, with no reported cause of death disclosed at the time. Actor Alec Musser(Instagram/alecmusser)

Alec Musser's Soap Opera Journey

A 2005 victor of SOAPnet's reality contest, I Wanna Be a Soap Star, Musser debuted on All My Children, assuming the role of Del Henry until 2007. Post-AMC, he recurred in Lifetime's Rita Rocks (2009) and featured in the web series Road to the Altar (2009). His final TV role was in a 2011 episode of hit show Desperate Housewives.

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute

Adam Sandler mourned Alec Musser's passing, sharing condolences on social media. Musser, who featured in Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups, is remembered fondly. Sandler expressed his disbelief and shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Describing Musser as a funny, wonderful and good man. The post included a still image of Musser from the film. Sandler extended thoughts to Musser's family, sending love and remembering him as a true sweetheart.

A native of New York, Musser, in addition to his acting career, was a prominent fitness model and bodybuilder, gracing the covers of reputed magazines such as Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, Exercise Health, and more.

While he hadn't been active in recent acting projects, Musser maintained a robust presence on social media before his passing.

Musser's final social media update, posted on Tuesday, featured a seemingly serene photo of him surfing against a winter sunset. The caption read, "Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight."

Following the announcement of his passing, numerous fans expressed their condolences in the comment section of this poignant post.