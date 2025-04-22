Andrew Garfield talks about his possible return to Spider-Man franchise, says he wishes to do ‘something very strange’

Actor Andrew Garfield has expressed his desire to return as Spider-Man in the fourth instalment after surprising his fans in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reported Variety. (Also Read | Andrew Garfield breaks silence on Spider-Man 4 casting rumours: 'No one’s going to trust anything I say') Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the Middle East Film & Comic Con via Entertainment Tonight, as quoted by Variety, the actor said that his return to the Spider-Man franchise hinges on a very "offbeat" idea, which will also require creative freedom from the writers. He recalled the example of Spider-Verse movies for the same.

"It would have to be very weird. I would like to do something very strange. Something very unique, and offbeat and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies," said Andrew as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, in an interview with Esquire magazine last year, the two-time Oscar nominee said he was "left dangling" when his Spider-Man role came to such an abrupt end after Amazing Spider-Man 2 disappointed at the box office.

Tom Holland took over the role with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. But the success of No Way Home proved there's still a lot of love for Andrew's iteration of the comic book hero.

Andrew was speculated to be a part of the franchise again before the release of No Way Home due to leaked photos and videos. However, he continued to deny his involvement to maintain the suspense.

It worked well as the movie was a massive hit at the global box office due to unexpected cameos of Andrew and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland's next instalment of Spider-Man will begin shooting this year. Sony Pictures has revealed the title of the highly anticipated fourth instalment of the Spider-Man franchise, starring Tom Holland.

The film, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was first made at CinemaCon on Monday, where director Destin Daniel Cretton took the stage to express his excitement about helming the project.

The title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, references a 2008 comic book storyline that takes place after a universe-altering event that causes everyone to forget who Spider-Man is, reported the outlet

This plot point is fitting, given the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the world forget Peter Parker's identity.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, who previously penned Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew is also speculated to make a cameo in the series by the fans.