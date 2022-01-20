Andrew Garfield wants to do more Spider-Man films with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire: ‘Something odd and unexpected’

A lot has been said and written about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's return as their versions of the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in Marvel and Sony's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. And if Andrew has his way, the three may just return for more in the future.

In a recent interaction, Andrew said not only was he open to doing more Spider-Man films with Tobey and Tom Holland, he would 'love to' do it. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew talked about reprising his role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in future films. “In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that. Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun," he said.

The actor added that the brotherly dynamic he, Tobey, and Tom bring on screen would be the reason he would love to return. He said, “I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most successful film in the pandemic era, having earned over $1.6 billion at the global box office. The Jon Watts directorial is part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film brings Tobey and Andrew's Spider-Men into the MCU through a multiverse-fracturing botched magic spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It also has villains from Tobey and Andrew's films reprise their roles, with Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans returning.

