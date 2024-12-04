Angelina Jolie calls question about her biopic ‘most insane’, hopes it never gets made

Angelina Jolie doesn’t want her life to make it on the big screen. The Oscar-winning actor has ruled out the possibility of a biopic being made about her life, calling it an “insane” thought. Also read: Angelina Jolie reflects on her career: 'I've got better work as I've got older' Angelina Jolie is currently busy with promoting her film Maria. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Angelina Jolie rejects idea of a biopic on her life

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Angelina was asked what her biopic would look like, and she was quick to shut down the topic before it could gather any steam.

“That gets the most insane question award,” Angelina said. She added, “When you’re a public person and you’re playing (someone else), you’re conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful (with Maria). Let’s hope there isn’t one about my life.”

When it comes to her film journey, Angelina has brought life to many real-life figures on screen, from supermodel Gia Carangi to journalist Mariane Pearl. She is once again exploring the zone as she infuses life into opera singer Maria Callas’ story through Maria. The actor is busy promoting the project, which traces the opera singer’s final days.

Previously, Angelina spoke about singing for the project during a conversation with Variety. She said, “I’ve been holding a lot for a long time, and that beginning and that sound, and then when that sound would eventually come, it was the best therapy I’ve ever had. Honestly, I think I would tell a lot of people before you try therapy and spend too much time there, go to singing class.”

About Angeline Jolie’s life

Angeline Jolie has always lived a life in the spotlight. She is navigating a nasty divorce with actor Brad Pitt. Jolie and Pitt share six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Before her relationship with Brad, the actor was also married to her Pushing Tin costar Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003. In 2021, she was briefly linked to The Weeknd. Most recently, Angelina was spotted having lunch with British environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild in March 2023.