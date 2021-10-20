Billy Bob Thornton: Sometimes we get an impression that everything in India is uptight

Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Billy Bob Thornton always had a desire to dive deep into all things India. While his yearning to visit the country remains unfulfilled till now, his fondness for India and its people continues.

“I was first introduced to India through (rock band) Beatles and (musician) George Harrison. And since then I always had a desire to go there, but I have never been to the country,” admits Thornton, who calls himself “a pretty spiritual person”.

The 66-year-old, who is working with actor Dhanush on The Gray Man, continues, “But I have had friends from India before, and I have also met people from the country over the years. Sometimes in America, we get the idea that everything in India is so uptight.. Like you have to just concentrate on your job, spirituality and everything like this. But I’ve found that the Indian people, who I have known over the years, are very fun. So, I think people should see that aspect of the country more, and that it is a place with beautiful and fun people”.

Thornton, who was recently seen in the fourth and final season of web show, Goliath, is working with Dhanush on Russo Brothers’ ambitious The Gray Man. Ask him about how is the work going, and he expresses, “The experience has been so great and wonderful till now”.

Thornton’s first break came in 1992 with One False Move, following which he went on to win an Oscar for Sling Blade (1996), and got great commercial success with Armageddon (1998) and A Simple Plan (1998). But he likes to maintain his distance from the Hollywood game, or celebrity culture.

“I got involved in the Hollywood game in the 90s and the early 2000s. But I never felt like I fit in much, and didn’t feel like one of them. So, I have acquaintances there. It helped me when I distanced myself from the business and the whole celebrity (culture),” says the actor, who also made headlines for his marriage with actor Angelina Jolie in the 2000s.

Walking away from Hollywood made it easier for him to go to work. “Also, I think we don’t only evolve as an actor, but when you evolve as a person that helps you evolve as an actor in some way. And that has happened with me, at least I hope so it has happened,” shares the actor, who experimented with varied roles over the years.

Opening up about his career, Thornton reveals, “But my role as a lawyer in the show, Goliath, has been the closest character to myself that I have ever played, and I have made a career out of playing all kinds of different people. When I first read this script for the original season, I thought it was me”.