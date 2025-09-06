Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Angelina Jolie surprises fans in light blonde bob look on Anxious People set

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 08:42 am IST

Angelina Jolie has shed her signature long black tresses for a blonde bob look, as she films her next film, Anxious People, in London.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie stunned fans in a new look as she was spotted on set in London for her new film, Anxious People. The Oscar-nominated star was seen sporting a light blonde bob, a significant change of pace from her typical long brunette locks.

Angelina Jolie has shed her signature long black tresses for a blonde bob look. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)
Angelina Jolie has shed her signature long black tresses for a blonde bob look. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)

Angelina Jolie sports blonde bob

The picture, first shared by Backgrid, and then widely reposted by fan clubs on social media, sees Angelina in ultra light blonde short hair, along with a long white wrap top, flowy capri pants, a muted red lip and a bold gold brooch for the film.

This is the shortest hair Angelina has had in almost three decades. The actor, known for her signature black, long tresses, recently dyed her hair blonde, but still retained her long hair.

While on set, Angelina was joined by her 24-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, her eldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie on the sets of Anxious People.(Photo: Backgrid)
Angelina Jolie on the sets of Anxious People.(Photo: Backgrid)

About Anxious People

Anxious People also stars Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel. The film, directed by Marc Forster, is based on Fredrik Backman's 2019 novel by the same name. Backman and David Magee serve as screenwriters.

"On the day before Christmas Eve, investment banker Zara begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house," the movie's synopsis reads, per Deadline. “When a reluctant bank robber, Grace, inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensue, secrets are revealed, and literally nothing goes according to plan.”

According to IMDb, Angelina Jolie will portray Zara, while Aimee will play Grace.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie surprises fans in light blonde bob look on Anxious People set
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On