Angelina Jolie surprises fans in light blonde bob look on Anxious People set

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie stunned fans in a new look as she was spotted on set in London for her new film, Anxious People. The Oscar-nominated star was seen sporting a light blonde bob, a significant change of pace from her typical long brunette locks. Angelina Jolie has shed her signature long black tresses for a blonde bob look. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)

The picture, first shared by Backgrid, and then widely reposted by fan clubs on social media, sees Angelina in ultra light blonde short hair, along with a long white wrap top, flowy capri pants, a muted red lip and a bold gold brooch for the film.

This is the shortest hair Angelina has had in almost three decades. The actor, known for her signature black, long tresses, recently dyed her hair blonde, but still retained her long hair.

While on set, Angelina was joined by her 24-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, her eldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie on the sets of Anxious People.(Photo: Backgrid)

About Anxious People

Anxious People also stars Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel. The film, directed by Marc Forster, is based on Fredrik Backman's 2019 novel by the same name. Backman and David Magee serve as screenwriters.

"On the day before Christmas Eve, investment banker Zara begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house," the movie's synopsis reads, per Deadline. “When a reluctant bank robber, Grace, inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensue, secrets are revealed, and literally nothing goes according to plan.”

According to IMDb, Angelina Jolie will portray Zara, while Aimee will play Grace.