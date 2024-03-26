Anne Hathaway reveals she had a miscarriage during her one-woman show about motherhood

Anne Hathaway, who is basking in the critical acclaim for her upcoming release The Idea of You, has gone through several personal and professional ups and downs. Similar to her latest rom-com that challenges gender stereotypes, Anne also opened up about her struggles in an interview with Vanity Fair. The actor also elaborated on a difficult phase of her life when she had a miscarriage. (Also read: How Christopher Nolan saved Anne Hathaway amid 2013 Hollywood backlash) Anne Hathaway recently spoke about her miscarriage in an interview. (PC/Instagram/annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway recalls miscarriage during off-Broadway play

Anne, while elaborating on her Instagram post of 2019, said that she experienced a miscarriage in 2015. She was shooting for a one-woman, off-Broadway play titled Grounded at that time. The actor admitted that she kept it a secret and revealed the truth to her friends when they met her backstage. Anne told, “The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night. It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine."

“I had to keep it real otherwise...So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it — where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone — I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you.'”

Anne Hathaway spoke about infertility issues during second pregnancy

While announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, the actor posted a picture of her baby bump and captioned her post as, “It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣ ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love. (two heart emojis)”

Anne's upcoming romantic movie The Idea of You, co-starring Nicholas Galitzine is directed by Michael Showalter. It also features Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White and Dakota Adan in crucial roles. The Idea of You is scheduled to release on May 2, 2024.

