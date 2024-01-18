AP Entertainment Video Outlook 2300 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: HT Image

Here are the video stories AP Entertainment aims to cover over the next 24 hours. All times in GMT.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

COMING UP ON ENTERTAINMENT DAILY NEWS

THURSDAY 18 JANUARY

0800

LOS ANGELES— Jonathan Roumie premieres fourth season of Jesus series ‘The Chosen’

SEOUL— Director Matthew Vaughn and actors Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell hold press conference for the upcoming film ‘Argylle’ in Seoul

1230

LONDON— BAFTA announces the nominations for this year’s Film Awards

1300

SEOUL— Director Matthew Vaughn and actors Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell walk the red carpet for the upcoming film ‘Argylle” in Seoul

1500

LOS ANGELES— Ariana DeBose and director Gabriela Cowperthwaite on simulating zero gravity in new space thriller ‘I.S.S.‘

2300

PARK CITY, Utah— Scene and opening press conference at the Sundance Film Festival

BROADCAST VIDEO ALREADY AVAILABLE

US— Ariana DeBose uses dancing skills in new space thriller ‘I.S.S.’

INTERNET— Jennifer Lopez releases trailer for ‘This is Me... Now’

UK— Donald Glover said working on new espionage TV show ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ helped him in his own marriage

US TN— Highway Horse NR

BROADCAST VIDEO ALREADY AVAILABLE ON SOCIAL READY

US SR— Donald Glover discusses reprising his character Troy Barnes in a movie of hit TV show ‘Community’

US SR— Ariana DeBose says she purposely pivoted from movie musicals to space thriller ‘I.S.S.’