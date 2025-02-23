Ariana Grande’s Oscar glow hides the heavy price of fame, and it’s weighing on her: Report

Ariana Grande has had an extraordinary year, with Wicked becoming the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in film history and earning her an Oscar nomination. However, behind the scenes, the singer-actress has been grappling with the intense demands of her career and personal life. As reported by Page Six, the grueling filming schedule, exhaustive press tours, and emotional challenges have taken a toll on her well-being. Ariana Grande advocates for mental health services for young stars, urging studios to integrate therapy into contracts. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Concerns over Grande's health

Grande recently turned heads at the BAFTA Film Awards, where she appeared noticeably slimmer in a plunging Louis Vuitton gown. Insiders suggest the pressure of constant public appearances and long work hours has affected her physical and mental health. A former colleague told The Post that the nonstop nature of press tours, coupled with strict beauty standards in Hollywood, can be overwhelming.

“It’s just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule and that kind of level. It definitely takes a toll on your health — it’s that much harder to take care of yourself — mentally as well as physically," the source explained to Page Six.

“You always have to be on. You have to really be measured about what you say, you always have to be thinking, ‘If I say this, is it going to come out like this?’ Your brain is nonstop working.”

Grande has previously addressed concerns over her weight, emphasising that there are various ways to look healthy. In 2023, she responded to online speculation about her physique, revealing that her past appearance—when many thought she looked healthier—was actually during one of the most challenging periods of her life.

Battling anxiety and trauma

Grande has openly spoken about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and PTSD, particularly following the tragic 2017 Manchester Arena bombing at her concert. She sought therapy and turned to music as a coping mechanism, releasing Sweetener and Thank U, Next in quick succession.

In addition to this, she suffered another devastating loss in 2018 when her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose. The pair had a close bond, and sources suggest she still carries guilt over his passing. At the time, she was engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson, though their whirlwind romance ended shortly after Miller’s death.

Romantic turmoil and public scrutiny

Grande’s personal life continues to attract attention. She married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021, but their relationship ended in 2023. Around the same time, she developed a relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, who was still married to Lilly Jay at the time. Their involvement led to a highly publicized fallout, with Jay accusing Grande of breaking up her family.

Now, Grande and Slater are together, having finalized their divorces. However, insiders remain skeptical about their relationship’s longevity. “I don’t think it’s an act, but I don’t think it can last. I don’t think he has the thick skin to be with someone like her, especially given that he broke up his marriage for her. People really question his morals,” they said.