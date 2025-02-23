Blake Lively slams ‘sexist’ magazine cover featuring Justin Baldoni drama: ‘Extremely offensive’

Blake Lively expressed her discontent after the Hollywood Reporter unveiled a cover image for their latest issue that depicted the Gossip Girl star and Justin Baldoni in a ‘war’-like scenario. The cover illustrated Lively loading a phone into a slingshot aimed at Baldoni, who was clutching a copy of It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. A representative for the actress has since provided a statement to The Daily Mail. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal dispute intensified, with the former's team questioning Baldoni's reluctance to present evidence.(Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

Blake Lively hits back at ‘offensive’ magazine cover

“The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself,” a spokesperson for Lively informed Mail on Friday. “The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.”

The statement continued, "In addition, the story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them ‘cultural misunderstandings.’”

The recent magazine feature has sparked controversy by showcasing an image of Blake Lively alongside a report examining the role of Justin Baldoni’s Baha’i faith in their ongoing legal dispute. The article explored whether his religious beliefs may have "inadvertently contributed" to the situation between the two.

Allegations of spiritual claims add to the dispute

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of Lively’s allegations against Baldoni aligns with his past lectures about his faith. In her complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Lively claimed that Baldoni once told her he could communicate with her "dead father." The outlet noted that Baldoni has previously expressed an interest in the afterlife during interviews.

The article further questioned whether their legal battle was more about cultural differences than gender dynamics. It suggested that some of the alleged inappropriate behaviors, such as hugging and pre-filming prayers, might stem from a clash between Baldoni’s faith-driven community and the modern, post-#MeToo movement with its own values and boundaries.

In response, Lively’s representatives strongly condemned the report, calling it "extremely offensive." They criticised the article for allegedly trying to justify or dismiss instances of sexual harassment by labeling them as “cultural misunderstandings.” Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lively’s rep reiterated that the accusations against Baldoni involve documented cases of misconduct and retaliation.

Lively has consistently maintained that her allegations against Baldoni are true. In an amended complaint filed this week, she detailed further claims of inappropriate behavior on set, including Baldoni allegedly asking about her personal life with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She also stated that multiple women on the production team felt uncomfortable due to his conduct.

Baldoni has denied all allegations and has countersued Lively, accusing her of extortion and defamation. He has also filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, citing claims of false light invasion of privacy, promissory fraud, and other offenses.