‘Arkin was a gem of a person,’ Anne Hathaway pays heartfelt tribute to the late Alan Arkin on Instagram

Following the news of Alan Arkin's passing, eminent Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. Alan Arkin, Anne Hathaway. (Image Credit: WARNER BROS./EVERETT)

Hathaway, who worked with Arkin in the 2008 action spy comedy film Get Smart, shared a heartfelt message in honor of their time together.

In her Instagram post, Hathaway described Arkin as a "gem of a person" and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. She shared, “Alan Arkin was a gem of a person, and I am so lucky to have gotten to work with him on Get Smart,” added, “He was kind, soulful, supportive, a pro’s pro, generous, genuine, wise, inquisitive, and a fantastic example of how to be an artist.”

The actress also reminisced about the profound impact Arkin had on her during their collaboration, emphasizing, “He left a huge impression on my then twenty-three-year-old self and is at the center of some of my most cherished and fond career memories. I’m sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves).

Accompanying her heartfelt note, Hathaway shared a portrait of Arkin, a photo of the two of them together at a red carpet event, and a still shot from their film Get Smart.

In an exclusive statement given to PEOPLE, Arkin's sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, spoke on behalf of the family, honoring their father's memory.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Born on March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, Arkin had a remarkable career that spanned film, stage, and television. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 and achieved critical acclaim with a Tony-winning performance in 1963's Enter Laughing.

The veteran actor received recognition for his work, garnering numerous award nominations, including six Emmy Awards. One of his recent nominations came for his role in The Kominsky Method. Despite leaving the show before its third season in 2021, Arkin reflected on his passion for acting, expressing that while he missed certain aspects of the business, he had reached a point where he no longer needed it.

Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, as well as his three sons.